Michigan State Police searching for 2 suspects after break-in at Cedarville EZ Mart

MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of breaking into the Cedarville EZ Mart on Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, at approximately 3:00 a.m. ET, troopers from the MSP St. Ignace Post responded to an alarm at the EZ Mart on M-134 Highway in Clark Township.

Responders discovered the business had been broken into and the suspects fled before their arrival. However, surveillance footage shows a red four-door pickup truck entering the parking lot at approximately 2:39 a.m.

One suspect was wearing a brown jacket, a baseball cap and had a backpack. The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, a baseball cap, and was wearing work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP St. Ignace Post at (906) 643-7582.

