Marquette West Rotary donates to TV6 Canathon, Salvation Army, Women’s Center

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette club is giving back to its community.

Marquette West Rotary Club gave checks to the TV6 Canathon, Salvation Army, and the Women’s Center on Wednesday. The money came from this year’s HarborFest, which typically raises about $20,000 to $30,000 every year.

Marquette West Rotary says it likes to give back to the community around this time every year to spread some holiday cheer.

“We always make a point to give back to the community,” said Eric Froberg, Marquette West Rotary co-president. “We felt that the Salvation Army, the Women’s Center, and the Canathon are just great organizations that cover a widespread need throughout our community.”

The Salvation Army said it’s going to use the money for its youth programs. The Women’s Center is giving the money right back to sexual assault survivors and TV6 Canathon will use the money to feed hungry neighbors around the U.P.

