Marinette community shows support for house fire victims

A firefighter suffered serious burns when fire destroyed a house on Marinette's Wisconsin St.
A firefighter suffered serious burns when fire destroyed a house on Marinette's Wisconsin St.(WBAY)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARINETTE Wis. (WBAY) - Local nonprofits are asking for your donations this holiday season to help a family who lost their home and three pets in a devastating fire Tuesday morning that also injured a firefighter.

Sara Ebben, a family friend of the victim, says she received a call at work from her friend who told her her house was on fire. The fire was so big it made the sky in Marinette hazy and people could smell the smoke from over a mile away. Non-profits like Biehl Bridges to Recovery and Northlakes Community Clinic are taking donations of money, clothing, and household items to help the family. Ebben also started a gofundme online fundraiser. She says if she was in the same position as her friend, they would do the same for her.

“It just breaks my heart what happened to them, and it just makes my heart happy to see that people are actually there to help people and support people in a time of need because I mean if I were in the same situation I know they would help me the same way I am doing for her,” said Ebben.

The Marinette Fire Department says the injured firefighter suffered burns, but he is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery. Those collecting donations say anything is appreciation.

