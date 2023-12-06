Last chance to bid in annual Keweenaw Holiday Hoopla silent auction



By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - There is less than a day to make final bids in the Keweenaw Holiday Hoopla’s silent online auction.

The auction is hosted by the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) and Copper Shores Community Health Foundation. More than 50 items will be up for bidding, including hand-crafted items made by Copper Country ISD and high school CTE students.

“What we’ve found really works well is that they make items, and those sell really well,” said KEDA Executive Director Jeff Ratcliffe. “So, what we’ve really worked towards is expanding the number of those items made by the CTE students in our K-12 system here.”

Proceeds from the auction and hoopla will go towards $1,000 scholarships for graduating students to pursue a certificate one or two-year skilled trades program. One senior from each of the high schools in Baraga, Keweenaw, Houghton and Ontonagon counties will receive one of these scholarships, including Horizon High School.

“The jobs that these kids are getting training for are jobs that are important in our area, important in our region,” continued Ratcliffe. “It’s supported by these scholarships.”

The Hoopla runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bonfire restaurant in Houghton, with the auction closing at 8 p.m. Attendees can expect live music, a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres.

To participate in the auction, click here.

