Keweenaw Mountain Lodge to receive state grant for Dark Sky Park lighting improvements

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Mountain Lodge is working to make your experiences more comfortable and eco-friendly.

The lodge is receiving an $8,000 state grant from the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform to install WIFI modules on 28 cobra head streetlights surrounding the property.

“We can slowly get them brighter, and we can slowly get them softer,” said Lodge Chief Lead John Mueller. “We can turn them on at different times and schedule them, so if someone is coming in at, let’s say, midnight, from Detroit, we’re going to turn it on for them at midnight, and then by two o’clock, when they go to bed in the cabins, it goes completely off, and we can fade that gradually for them as well.”

So far, 23 of these modules have been installed. Mueller says the remaining ones will be installed by the end of the year. Not only is this new system more cost-efficient, but it also helps the resort’s designation as a Dark Sky Park.

“To basically make sure you have better stargazing activities and the ability to see the Northern Lights better,” continued Mueller.

The new streetlights are not the only lights being used to improve the park. According to Lodge Outdoor Activities Lead Chris Guibert, the lodge has partnered up with APT Solar Solutions to test out new lights on the park’s Dark Sky Paths.

“They’ve created this light that’s motion-sensitive and solar recharging. It mounts on top of a 4x4 post,” said Guibert.

There are currently seven installed around the park. Part of this partnership includes wrapping the lights in red tape at night.

“Our eyes have limited night vision, so red light is one of the colors that helps us see at night and doesn’t totally affect our night vision, so we’re trying to test this product,” added Guibert.

Guibert says there are three more lights still to be installed across the park. The lodge is looking forward to seeing how these lights perform with the lack of light in the winter.

