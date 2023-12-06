Ice, snow chances melting away to a warm-up through Friday

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A low pressure system streams down Minnesota Monday night, brushing light snow showers to mainly Western Upper Michigan through Tuesday morning. Following system passage, lake effect snow spreads across the U.P. Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday. Another round of snow scatters across the region later Wednesday, light in intensity but of the wet snow type mixed with freezing rain and sleet. A slushy, icy midweek possible before drier, warmer days Thursday and Friday.

The warm-up is brief as temperatures plunge below seasonal Sunday to Monday, with snow chances to follow.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy light wet snow, freezing rain and drizzle tapering west to east through morning; southwest breezes subsiding towards morning

>Lows: 20s Inland / 30 Nearshore

Thursday: Mostly sunny west, mostly cloudy east and warm; light southerly winds

>Highs: 40s/50 (warmest west)

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; warm with breezy southwest winds

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix; windy with westerly gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers; colder and windy with northwest gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: 20s/30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, tapering off towards afternoon; cold and breezy

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow mainly north; cold and windy

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with snow tapering east in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

