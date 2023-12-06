Gov. Whitmer signs legislation aiming to protect healthcare workers from threats on the job

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday aiming to protect nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers from threats on the job.

Whitmer signed the legislation at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, where staff members and administration gathered to share what the new laws mean for them. On-the-job abuse has been an ongoing battle for nurses like Gwendolyn Tahvonen and her colleagues.

“We came in a little bit late, and the family member rushed up to us, grabbed my coworker by the arm, with her fingernails, scratched her down the arm and said, ‘how could you be late coming into this room?’”

Fellow nurses surrounded Tahvonen while she recounted the situation, many of whom had also experienced their own cases of abuse from patients, their family members, and other visitors.

“One caregiver was recently shoved by a visitor,” Registered Nurse Jessica Lannon told the crowd, who gathered to watch Gov. Whitmer give her signature. “Another nurse was assaulted with swinging fists by a mother who was angry that her son didn’t want to see her.”

Lannon herself had been the victim of a threat, while delivering a patient’s baby. She explained that the father had pulled out a plumbing wrench and told Lannon that if the baby wasn’t “perfect,” she and her colleagues would pay the price.

It’s cases like Lannon and Tahvonen’s that the new set of laws intends to both prevent and bring to justice.

“This legislation has been introduced over and over again, and it’s never gotten through the legislature,” Gov. Whitmer told News 10. “We’ve got new leadership, and they moved this bill to my desk, and I’m proud to sign it.”

Michigan law states the consequence for assault and battery as a fine of no more than $500, and/or up to 93 days in jail. Now, with a signature from Gov. Whitmer, that consequence is more than doubled when it comes to assaulting a health care profession.

According to HB 4520, which amends the state penal code, any person committing assault or battery of a health care worker could face up to $1,000 in fines, and/or 93 days in jail, in the case of a misdemeanor offense. If the assault victim is in the process of performing their duties as a health care professional, that fine increases to a maximum $2,000, and the potential for jail time is raised to no longer than a year.

For a felony charge, which includes assault with a weapon, a perpetrator faces up to $4,000 in fines and/or up to four years in prison, as outlined in HB 4521.

The pair of bipartisan bills also requires health care facilities, like Sparrow, to display visible signage that makes it clear to visitors that physical assaults against staff won’t be tolerated.

“If we have family that’s threatening or attacking, or patients the same, that makes it really difficult for us to do our jobs,” said Alli Kumke, a nurse at Sparrow Hospital.

In March, Whitmer signed legislation to help recruit and retain and retain health care workers with funds used to increase wages for staff and support tuition assistance programs, student loan support, workforce grants and training.

Hospital administration hope the new standard for assault repercussions will be an addition to recruitment and retention efforts, letting future caregivers know that someone will always have their back on the job.

“It’s assuring to our workers that we’re shoulder to shoulder in terms of protecting you now,” said University of Michigan Health Regional System President Margaret Dimond.

