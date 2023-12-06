Former GINCC executive director arraigned for embezzlement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The former director of a Marquette County nonprofit made her first court appearance on embezzlement charges.

Samantha LaJeunesse appeared over Zoom in the Marquette County 96th District Court on Wednesday.

She is facing three felonies. One count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $20,000 or more and using a computer to commit a crime. Both have a maximum of 10 years in prison.

She is also charged with illegal sale or use of a financial device, which can result in up to four years in prison.

An investigation was launched after a GINCC Board member filed a complaint with the Ishpeming Police Department on Sept. 27.

According to the report, the member told police that an estimated $30,000 was missing from the GINCC bank account. They said the bank told them the charge was not fraudulent and the payments were authorized.

The member says the GINCC only had one debit card which was in LaJeunesse’s possession. Detectives found from the end of August through September, several charges, totaling $26,650, were sent to Caesar’s Casino. The report states the charges were “most likely charges on an app.”

The GINCC board member also said there was a previous incident in June, in which $4,100 was sent to Draft Kings. The member said this was shortly after LaJeunesse was hired as the director.

The member said the charges to Caesar’s Casino resulted in the chamber only having $500 and closing.

Police interviewed LaJeunesse on Oct. 2. She said she first heard about the drained bank account on Sept. 25 and put a hold on the card. She told police that she’d been having problems with her phone since she started as director, and she believed it was hacked.

A warrant for LaJeunesse’s arrest was issued on Nov. 15. She turned herself in the next day.

GINCC Secretary Nate Heffron confirmed she has since been terminated from her position.

“We are not in the process, currently, right now, of hiring a new executive director,” Heffron said. “We’re still looking at what our options might be, and we are not sure what those are at this time. But we are having a meeting next week to discuss that further.”

In a written statement to TV6, LaJeunesse’s attorney said he is still reviewing the evidence and investigating these complex allegations.

LaJeunesse is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28.

