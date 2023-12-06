Feeding America food distribution set for Alger County Wednesday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food and goods to those needing assistance in Munising on Wednesday afternoon.

The pantry is located at Eden Lutheran Church at 1150 M-28. Distribution begins at noon Eastern time. For those who are physically unable to attend, and have someone pick up food for them, that person should be ready to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family you are picking up for.

The pantry is a drive-thru event. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicle.

