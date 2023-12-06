Feeding America food distribution set for Alger County Wednesday

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food and goods to those needing assistance in Munising on Wednesday afternoon.

The pantry is located at Eden Lutheran Church at 1150 M-28. Distribution begins at noon Eastern time. For those who are physically unable to attend, and have someone pick up food for them, that person should be ready to provide the name, address, and household size of any other family you are picking up for.

The pantry is a drive-thru event. Attendees are asked to stay in their vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.