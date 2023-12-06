DNR to hold public meeting to discuss potential Douglass Houghton Falls scenic site Wednesday night

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to a meeting Wednesday evening to address the potential development of a state scenic site at Douglass Houghton Falls in Calumet.

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. inside the Lake Linden-Hubbell High School auditorium DNR staff and U.P. Engineers & Architects, Inc. representatives will present conceptual designs for the site, followed by an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and provide feedback.

In 2018 the DNR purchased the 115-acre site from a private landowner through a 2015 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant of $300K. Douglass Houghton Falls is Michigan’s tallest waterfall, at 110 feet high.

