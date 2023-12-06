Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’

Delta County Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler told the county board that if the airport is...
Delta County Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler told the county board that if the airport is not back in compliance with the FAA by the end of the year, consequences could include informal proceedings, litigation, civil fines or a possible shut down(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The new Delta County Airport manager said the airport is in a “state of administrative crisis” at Tuesday’s Delta County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The first thing Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler said when he went to the podium to give his department report was, “I don’t have good news for you.”

He told the board the airport was not currently in compliance with several FAA regulations. Ranstadler asked the five-person board to approve the addition of temporary staff members, including a clerk, to help with the long list of issues.

“Realistically, given that we’re limited on how much time we have in the day with how many people we have, what we really need is an infusion of personnel and resources at the airport on a short-term basis to surge our efforts to try to get all these major issues dealt with in a timely manner,” Ranstadler said.

The airport must be back in compliance by the end of the year. Ranstadler added that there is “absolutely no wiggle room” or extensions to that deadline set by the FAA.

If the airport is not in compliance by that time, the FAA could start informal proceedings and litigation, enforce civil fines, or possibly shut down the airport.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41 is closed in both directions at Daliba Street in Champion
UPDATE: US-41 reopens in Champion after crash
Fatal hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
Jury trial set for man charged in fatal Ishpeming hit and run that occurred the night before Thanksgiving 2022
Float awards announced for Escanaba Christmas Parade
Tom Feldhusen was an evening news anchor at WLUC-TV from 1972-76. He died Saturday at the age...
Former WLUC-TV evening news anchor remembered
snow
Scattered snow today then drier stretch

Latest News

Billerud's planned conversion of its Escanaba Mill to produce Cartonboard has slowed due to...
Billerud expansion slows but still moving forward
Tuesday morning, Father Christmas himself made a stop in Iron Mountain to prepare for the...
Christmas Walk returns to Iron Mountain
Shoppers will find a host of works such as woodworking gifts, knit items, and even “creation...
Brookridge Heights to host One Stop Holiday Shop
Tuesday morning, Father Christmas himself made a stop in Iron Mountain to prepare for the...
Christmas Walk returns to Iron Mountain