Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The new Delta County Airport manager said the airport is in a “state of administrative crisis” at Tuesday’s Delta County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The first thing Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler said when he went to the podium to give his department report was, “I don’t have good news for you.”

He told the board the airport was not currently in compliance with several FAA regulations. Ranstadler asked the five-person board to approve the addition of temporary staff members, including a clerk, to help with the long list of issues.

“Realistically, given that we’re limited on how much time we have in the day with how many people we have, what we really need is an infusion of personnel and resources at the airport on a short-term basis to surge our efforts to try to get all these major issues dealt with in a timely manner,” Ranstadler said.

The airport must be back in compliance by the end of the year. Ranstadler added that there is “absolutely no wiggle room” or extensions to that deadline set by the FAA.

If the airport is not in compliance by that time, the FAA could start informal proceedings and litigation, enforce civil fines, or possibly shut down the airport.

