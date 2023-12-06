County Board approves seating expansion at Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Changes are coming to Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport.

The Marquette County Board approved a seating expansion project at Tuesday’s meeting.

The airport director said this project will cost about $227,000. The expansion will move the security checkpoint closer to the terminal doors and allow for more seating after people pass security.

The airport director said this project accommodates an increased passenger number due to overlapping departures with American and Delta.

“We are looking to expand that area to encompass some of the existing public space. We look to add 65 seats, which will give passengers a much more comfortable setting and will be more appealing for passengers to utilize Marquette Sawyer,” said Duane Duray, Marquette Sawyer Regional airport director.

Duray said the airport can now search for bids. He said he hopes to break ground in February. He expects that the impact on passengers should be almost non-existent.

