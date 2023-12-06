County Board approves seating expansion at Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport

The seating expansion will encompass some of the public seating next to baggage claim
The seating expansion will encompass some of the public seating next to baggage claim(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Changes are coming to Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport.

The Marquette County Board approved a seating expansion project at Tuesday’s meeting.

The airport director said this project will cost about $227,000. The expansion will move the security checkpoint closer to the terminal doors and allow for more seating after people pass security.

The airport director said this project accommodates an increased passenger number due to overlapping departures with American and Delta.

“We are looking to expand that area to encompass some of the existing public space. We look to add 65 seats, which will give passengers a much more comfortable setting and will be more appealing for passengers to utilize Marquette Sawyer,” said Duane Duray, Marquette Sawyer Regional airport director.

Duray said the airport can now search for bids. He said he hopes to break ground in February. He expects that the impact on passengers should be almost non-existent.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41 is closed in both directions at Daliba Street in Champion
UPDATE: US-41 reopens in Champion after crash
Fatal hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
Jury trial set for man charged in fatal Ishpeming hit and run that occurred the night before Thanksgiving 2022
Float awards announced for Escanaba Christmas Parade
Tom Feldhusen was an evening news anchor at WLUC-TV from 1972-76. He died Saturday at the age...
Former WLUC-TV evening news anchor remembered
snow
Scattered snow today then drier stretch

Latest News

Bark River-Harris High School students expressed how seeing the plants develop and grow over...
Bark River-Harris High School students complete first ever greens harvest
The event takes place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with the auction starting at 7 p.m. ET
UP Children’s Museum to host 20th annual Celebrity Art Auction
All 15 Counties of the Upper Peninsula are designated as “High Needs” Geographic Mental Health...
UPHCS awarded funding to develop Upper Peninsula Behavioral Health Network
Paradise Bar and the Island Food Truck are also donating a portion of their profits from the...
Paradise Bar to host annual ‘Benefit Nite’ for Salvation Army of Ishpeming
The school has about 350 students and they collected 1,079 food items for those in need.
Sandy Knoll Elementary donates more than 1,000 food items to TV6 Canathon