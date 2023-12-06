City of Marquette receives $25k through Domino’s Plowing for Pizza program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette’s plows are getting some help from Domino’s.

City Manager Karen Kovacs says it is one of three U.S. cities selected so far in the chain’s Plowing for Pizza program.

“We are pretty excited for the partnership with Domino’s. We reached out and asked about becoming part of their plowing for pizza program, which is a sponsorship program. We received $25,000 which will go towards the underbody blades that you see here that scrape and plow that snow,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs says the $25,000 will make a big difference in offsetting the cost of these blades.

“It does make a really good impact, especially knowing the fact that the steel prices for those blades that go on the underbody of the plow truck are increasing in cost. In an eight-hour shift we burn through almost an entire blade. So it will help with that cost which is about $50,000 and continuing to increase per year,” Kovacs said.

Along with the money, Domino’s is giving the city decals and other promotional materials to put on the plows.

Marquette Domino’s Franchise Owner Adam Lambert says the partnership is just one way of showing how Domino’s goes beyond making pizza.

“Domino’s is a great company. It’s why my wife and I chose 22 years ago to become franchisees here. They are always giving back. The franchisees are giving back to the communities. One of the things they’re doing is saying, hey, let’s help out the snowy cities in the country and give them a grant to help customers get around and navigate through the city whether they’re coming to Domino’s for pizza or whether they’re going home from Christmas shopping,” Lambert said.

If you think your city might be a good fit for this program, there are still opportunities to nominate. You can visit Domino’s website to learn more.

