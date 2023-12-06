City of Marquette receives $25k through Domino’s Plowing for Pizza program

The program is giving $25,000 to 20 different cities in the U.S.
The program is giving $25,000 to 20 different cities in the U.S.(Domino's)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette’s plows are getting some help from Domino’s.

City Manager Karen Kovacs says it is one of three U.S. cities selected so far in the chain’s Plowing for Pizza program.

“We are pretty excited for the partnership with Domino’s. We reached out and asked about becoming part of their plowing for pizza program, which is a sponsorship program. We received $25,000 which will go towards the underbody blades that you see here that scrape and plow that snow,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs says the $25,000 will make a big difference in offsetting the cost of these blades.

“It does make a really good impact, especially knowing the fact that the steel prices for those blades that go on the underbody of the plow truck are increasing in cost. In an eight-hour shift we burn through almost an entire blade. So it will help with that cost which is about $50,000 and continuing to increase per year,” Kovacs said.

Along with the money, Domino’s is giving the city decals and other promotional materials to put on the plows.

Marquette Domino’s Franchise Owner Adam Lambert says the partnership is just one way of showing how Domino’s goes beyond making pizza.

“Domino’s is a great company. It’s why my wife and I chose 22 years ago to become franchisees here. They are always giving back. The franchisees are giving back to the communities. One of the things they’re doing is saying, hey, let’s help out the snowy cities in the country and give them a grant to help customers get around and navigate through the city whether they’re coming to Domino’s for pizza or whether they’re going home from Christmas shopping,” Lambert said.

If you think your city might be a good fit for this program, there are still opportunities to nominate. You can visit Domino’s website to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Teal Lake Hill
Update: Ishpeming man injured, cited for US-41 crash in Negaunee
Tom Feldhusen was an evening news anchor at WLUC-TV from 1972-76. He died Saturday at the age...
Former WLUC-TV evening news anchor remembered
mix
Spotty mix today followed by a warm up
Delta County Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler told the county board that if the airport is...
Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’
Gov Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces funding for park upgrades, Keweenaw County to receive $3.5M

Latest News

Community board at Superior Watershed Partnership
UP nonprofit receives $1.57M Michigan Impact Grant, aims to help residents with utility bills
Pajama Palooza drop-off point at Bethany Lutheran Church in Ishpeming.
Pajama Palooza seeks donations
The lodge will receive $8,000 to install WIFI modules on 28 cobra head streetlights...
Keweenaw Mountain Lodge to receive state grant for Dark Sky Park lighting improvements
There will be coffee and hot cocoa, candy makers, bakers and many other small businesses and...
Christmas Market is coming to the Westwood Mall