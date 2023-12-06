Christmas Walk returns to Iron Mountain

Tuesday morning, Father Christmas himself made a stop in Iron Mountain to prepare for the upcoming Christmas Walk.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST
He says he looks forward to meeting the children he visits face to face.

“I already checked the list the first time so now we are checking it again,” said Santa. “Things are progressing sweetly, so we will be on time, and we’ll be here. The highlight of my time is getting to meet the children in person because usually they are sleeping when I come to their house.”

This Friday, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the Dickinson County Library from 4 to 5 p.m. to meet and collect letters from children.

Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority Event Coordinator Kenzie Williamsen says she loves to see the community come together for the holidays.

“It’s just a magical feeling to see the Christmas tree light up with the entire community there as we all just walked there,” said Williamsen. “The community chorus is also going to be caroling while we do the foot parade. So, it’s just a really nice magical feeling in December.”

While Santa is visiting the library, children can craft ornaments and listen to the Kingsford Jazz band.

The Christmas walk will start at the Dickinson County library at 5:30 p.m. and end at the First National Bank.

