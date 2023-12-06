Christmas Market is coming to the Westwood Mall

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This Saturday, you can find Santa Claus and the Grinch shopping at the Westwood Mall Christmas Market.

This is the third year of the Christmas Market. There will be more than 60 vendors selling their goods.

There will be coffee and hot cocoa, candy makers, bakers and many other small businesses and vendors.

Kathleen Blanchard, Christmas Market event coordinator, said this is a good opportunity for vendors, and for those who still need to shop.

“It’s a great way to get out of the house and get something unique and special and handmade for the loved ones you have in your family that you’re still shopping for,” said Blanchard.

The Christmas Market will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Westwood Mall on Saturday.

Santa will be there from noon to 5 p.m., and the Grinch will be there from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

