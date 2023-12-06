Body of missing officer found weeks after vanishing while boating

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, Louisiana, did not return from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: KPLC, Welsh Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – The body of a part-time officer with the Welsh Police Department was found in a river near where he was last seen in his aluminum boat.

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, Louisiana, did not return from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. Authorities said he seemingly vanished while boating on the Mermentau River.

Family members, wildlife and fisheries officials, and sheriff’s deputies have been searching the river since he was reported missing.

Investigators said nearby surveillance cameras showed the man’s boat moving straight through the water before beginning to go in circles on the evening he disappeared.

His body was found near where officials believe he fell out of the boat. It is unclear why he fell into the water.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Teal Lake Hill
Update: Ishpeming man injured, cited for US-41 crash in Negaunee
Tom Feldhusen was an evening news anchor at WLUC-TV from 1972-76. He died Saturday at the age...
Former WLUC-TV evening news anchor remembered
Gov Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer announces funding for park upgrades, Keweenaw County to receive $3.5M
Delta County Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler told the county board that if the airport is...
Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’
snow
Scattered snow today then drier stretch

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Rep. Kevin McCarthy to retire from Congress
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Man charged with capital murder after 6 dead and 3 wounded in wide trail of separate attacks in Texas
The expansion will move the security checkpoint closer to the terminal doors and allow for...
County Board approves seating expansion at Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport
The new Delta County Airport manager said the airport is in a “state of administrative crisis”...
Delta County Airport in ‘administrative crisis’