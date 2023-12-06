Billerud expansion slows but still moving forward

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Billerud North America’s planned conversion of the Escanaba Mill has slowed, but not stalled.

InvestUP CEO, Marty Fittante, said the company’s plan for converting the Wells Township paper mill to produce Cartonboard are changing, mainly due to economic impacts like inflation and rising construction costs.

One thing that won’t be changing is staffing levels.

“I’ve heard no conversation within the organization that there would be an adverse impact,” Fittante said. “It has every intention of moving forward and keeping those jobs secure.”

The company is, however, reevaluating the original scope of the project.

“The main part of the looking and reevaluating is in the high-end capital costs that are there to do such an enormous retrofit of this plant,” Sen. Ed McBroom (R) 38th State Senate District said. “And some of those might not need to be done as quickly as proposed.”

This does not mean Billerud will stop moving forward on core parts of the project. In a statement provided to TV6, Kevin Kuznicki, president of Billerud North America, said, “The mill is continuing its infrastructure improvements while this evaluation is underway.”

Fittante and McBroom met with Billerud executives on Tuesday. McBroom said, the message he heard ‘loud and clear’ from the company was that the mill transformation project remained Billerud’s number one strategic priority.

“Times have shifted some of the calculations and costs,” McBroom said. “But it was good to know that the company is still very committed to the area and to the project.”

He added that Billerud is applying for federal grant money to supplement what it is receiving from the state. Earlier this year, the state approved funding of $200 million to support Billerud’s investment in the Escanaba Mill.

Billerud’s complete statement to TV6:

“The Transformation Program remains the company’s most important strategic growth opportunity,” says Kevin Kuznicki, President, General Counsel, Billerud North America. “Due to economic conditions changing dramatically over the past 12+ months, we need more time to evaluate alternatives for the most cost-effective way to manufacture Cartonboard products at our Escanaba Mill. The mill continues to work on infrastructure improvements and engineering details while this evaluation is underway.”

Billerud plans to maintain the same goals from the onset of the project, including investing in North America over the next several years in support of the Transformation Program’s strategic objectives, which includes converting the Escanaba Mill’s No. 4 paper machine from making graphic papers to making Cartonboard, saving hundreds of jobs and securing the future of the Escanaba Mill, and benefitting the company’s stakeholders.

“Our transformation in the USA is clearly our first priority,” says Ivar Vatne, President and CEO, Billerud. “It’s such a fundamental part of the direction this company will take in the next ten years, so it will be a project that I and the management team will dedicate a tremendous amount of time to. It will take the time it takes, but by the beginning of 2024, I expect us to have better visibility.”

The company anticipates releasing a revised project timeline by early next year.

