Bark River-Harris High School students complete first ever greens harvest

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Bark River-Harris High School students harvested fresh greens.

This was the school’s first time harvesting fresh greens from its Flex Farm, provided by Fork Farms Hydroponics equipment supplier in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Science teacher Allen Botwright said students are harvesting lettuce they have been growing for weeks.

“It’s a real word example that is right in front of them and they get to manipulate the various parameters in terms of nutrients’ pH, water levels, and they assembled the device, and it was a learning experience for all of us as we went through this,” Botwright said.

Fork Farms Associate Vice President of Partnership Development Kim Kolasa said lessons like this are important as this part of the U.P. is a food desert.

“Meaning that the nearest grocery store for enough of a percentage of the population is 30 miles or more away, it’s considered an highly food insecure region, and so by bringing indoor agriculture into the schools and allowing the students the opportunity to grow some of their own fresh food and consume it, it’s a really direct way to address food insecurity and give them access to fresh food that is highly nutritious,” Kolasa said.

Ninth grader Shane Lefiles said this experience has taught him a lot about how to take care of plants.

“The plants had to be at six [pH] or close to and the nutrients had to be at 800 or higher and if it was lower, then we would have to take water out and add more water,” Lefiles said.

Andrew Johnson, another ninth grader, said this whole process has been more interesting than he thought.

“Seeing them develop was probably the coolest thing when I think about it, and then also working with my team is also very fun and I got to learn a lot about plants,” Johnson said.

Students also said they would be eating the lettuce and making salads and BLT sandwiches.

