Ahmed Shrine hosting 2nd Feztival of Trees at Masonic Center in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are looking for the perfect tree for the holiday season, look no further than Ahmed Shrine’s 2nd Feztival of Trees at the Masonic Hall ballroom in Marquette.

By entering to win a themed tree with a cluster of gifts, you can also help support a cause.

The nonprofit organization, which helps over 300 children across the U.P. by supporting twenty-two hospitals, is hosting a raffle of several themed Christmas trees. Winners will be announced Thursday.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with Ahmed Shrine Recorder Ryan Engle to discuss how you can enter to win a tree and where proceeds will go.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon is LIVE from the Masonic Building in Marquette to learn more about Ahmed Shrine's Feztival of Trees.

The Feztival of Trees is made possible by local businesses and supporters of the shrine, each of whom provided a tree and a collection of presents. The trees will be raffled off on Thursday, and proceeds will help the temple operations and the causes they support.

Ahmed Shrine Potentate Tony Giorgianni gives Tia Trudgeon a tour of the many themed trees on display.

You can check out Ahmed Shrine’s Feztival of Trees at the Masonic Center at 128 W Washington Street in Marquette and enter for a chance to win from noon until 8:00 p.m. today through Friday.

Admission is $2 for individuals 12 and up. Raffle tickets cost $1.

You can learn more about Ahmed Shrine's Feztival of Trees

