The UPside - Chassell’s Old Fashioned Christmas Committee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our Upside report. This week’s UPsider is Chassell’s Old Fashioned Christmas Committee.

Since the early 1980s, a small volunteer group has been responsible for organizing the Old Fashioned Christmas in Chassell. The celebration includes an outdoor lighting decorating contest with cash prizes. A tree lighting with caroling and horse-drawn carriage rides. A home tour that lets people come into a select number of homes, see the decorations, and have some food provided by local businesses. Plus several other fun events like seeing Santa Claus and live music.

The Christmas celebration is held annually on the second weekend of December. For a full list of events and times find Chassell’s Old Fashioned Christmas Facebook page.

This family fun event draws a large crowd to the small community of Chassell, and wouldn’t happen without the dedicated work of this small group of volunteers. That is why Chassell’s Old Fashioned Christmas Committee is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.co.

