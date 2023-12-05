UPHCS awarded funding to develop Upper Peninsula Behavioral Health Network

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) has been awarded a one-year Rural Health Network Development Planning grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support the development of an Upper Peninsula Behavioral Health Network (UP-BHN).

In addition to the $100,000 grant from the HRSA, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, UPHCS also was awarded a two-year Pediatric Mental Health grant for $106,165.93 from the Superior Health Foundation (SHF) to bolster the UP-BHN to serve youth and adult populations.

According to a press release from UPHCS, all 15 Counties of the Upper Peninsula are designated as “High Needs” Geographic Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs). Most of the psychiatrists that serve the region are either clustered in Marquette or accessible only through the community mental health (CMH) system or the US Department of Veteran Affairs (VA).

Through the two funding sources, UPHCS will develop the Upper Peninsula Behavioral Health Network (UP-BHN) Hub and Spoke Model for Behavioral Health Services pilot project implementation plan. Throughout the grant period, the UP-BHN will establish a network of behavioral health care providers, hospitals, clinics, health departments, tribal health care organizations, and third-party payers to evaluate and develop region-wide solutions to the care access issues leading to poor health outcomes for the residents of the UP.

“The UPHCS Board of Directors has overwhelmingly supported initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing and broadening the reach of behavioral health services in the Upper Peninsula,” said Melissa Holmquist, Executive Director for UPHCS. “The idea for this transformative work came directly from our UP Providers to truly benefit the communities we serve, and our team is excited to begin this important initiative.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.