UPAWS looking for assistance following possible neglect cases

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter needs your help as it’s dealing with a large number of possible neglect cases.

UPAWS Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Ann Brownell says these cases put a large burden on the shelter.

“It seems like when it rains it pours. We have had five large potential neglect cases that have come to our attention this past five to six weeks. So it’s been a very big strain on our shelter. We are very happy we are able to help with law enforcement, but it takes a toll on our shelter and on our staff,” Brownell said.

Brownell says that even if there aren’t a lot of animals listed on its website that doesn’t mean the shelter isn’t at capacity.

“They needed somewhere to go and we were very happy to help them. However, if you look at our website and you say well, there’s only three or four dogs on there. That doesn’t mean we’re not full and because most of the cases such as these potential neglect cases,” Brownell said.

While Brownell says there are five large potential neglect cases in the county, no information has been publicly released about them. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says law enforcement works with UPAWS to assist in these types of investigations.

“We rely on UPAWS quite a bit. They’re the experts in the field and although our officers have been trained in the last four years or so, they’ve gone to some classes on how to identify animals at risk of either starvation or abuse, or that type of thing. We really do rely on the professionals at UPAWS,” Zyburt said.

If you would like to make a donation you can drop it off at UPAWS or by visiting upaws.org.

