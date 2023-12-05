UP Children’s Museum to host 20th annual Celebrity Art Auction

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum in Marquette is selling art for a good cause this Thursday.

The 20th annual Celebrity Art Auction is returning to the museum. The free event will feature original works of art from community members. All of the money raised from the auction will go to the U.P. Children’s Museum

The museum director Jessica Hanley says the auction is a good way to both have fun and help a good cause.

“People should attend because it’s a free event. You can come in have a beer, have a glass of wine, walk around check out the art from the local celebrities. Enjoy some of the light snacks that we’ll have here and then watch the auction, participate in the auction. If you’re not up for bidding on one of the big items, we do have a bucket raffle that you can participate in but all in all, it’s just a very fun night,” Hanley said.

The event takes place Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with the auction starting at 7 p.m. The event is for 21 and up only and will have alcohol and snacks.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.