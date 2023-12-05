Snowy, icy midweek before warm December spell

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A low pressure system streams down Minnesota Monday night, brushing light snow showers to mainly Western Upper Michigan through Tuesday morning. Following system passage, lake effect snow spreads across the U.P. Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday. Another round of snow scatters across the region later Wednesday, light in intensity but of the wet snow type mixed with freezing rain and sleet. A slushy, icy midweek possible before drier, warmer days Thursday and Friday.

The warm-up is brief as temperatures plunge below seasonal Sunday to Monday, with snow chances to follow.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts before dwindling in the morning; north winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 10s Inland / 20s Nearshore

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated snow early then turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon with scattered wet snow, isolated freezing rain; breezy southwest winds

>Highs: 30s/40

Thursday: Partly cloudy with patchy fog, drizzle plus isolated morning rain/snow mix east; warmer with breezy southeast winds

>Highs: 40s/50

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers north; warm with breezy southwest winds

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix late; colder with breezy north winds

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers; colder and windy with north gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the north wind belts; cold and windy with northwest gusts over 30 mph

>Highs: 20s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the west wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 20s

