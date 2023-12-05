‘A senseless act’: 9-year-old girl shot and killed while sleeping on couch, police say

Police Chief Paul Prine said Tuesday there were several children inside the home when the incident happened.
By Mike Brantley and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl is dead after shots were fired overnight into a home in Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The girl who was killed was sleeping on a couch when she was struck by gunfire.

Police Chief Paul Prine said Tuesday there were several children inside the home on Rhett Drive, near Zeigler Boulevard when the incident happened.

Police said they believe multiple people were involved in the shooting and that it is likely related to gang activity.

Prine called the crime “a senseless act.”

“It ain’t just this family that’s got to grieve,” the chief said. “This entire community is going to grieve.”

Prine sent a message to those responsible for the shooting. He advised anyone responsible for the shooting to turn themselves in.

He said to them, “It would be far better for you to do that today than for us to have to come looking for you.”

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41 is closed in both directions at Daliba Street in Champion
UPDATE: US-41 reopens in Champion after crash
Fatal hit-and-run the night before Thanksgiving.
Jury trial set for man charged in fatal Ishpeming hit and run that occurred the night before Thanksgiving 2022
Float awards announced for Escanaba Christmas Parade
The project includes new curbs and drainage systems
Cherry Creek Road set for repaving
warm
A warmer week with minimal snow

Latest News

Lowe’s gave nearly $50k to repair homes in the county.
Lowe’s gives grant to help Habitat for Humanity repair homes
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
‘It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’: Darius Rucker honored with Hollywood star
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Cause sought of explosion that leveled a home as police tried to serve a warrant
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Republicans meet with reporters to discuss...
The House will vote next week on formalizing its Biden impeachment inquiry, Speaker Johnson says