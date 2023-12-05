Scattered snow today then drier stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A surface and upper-level trough are digging through the region. They will trigger the development of some scattered snow showers starting in the Western U.P. by midday. The snow spreads into the central counties during the afternoon. Intensities will be light with accumulations will be around 1″ with up to 2.0″ in the higher elevations. Then, an upper-level ridge in the jetstream brings unseasonably warm air for the end of the week. An area of low pressure will pass across the Lower Peninsula on Sunday. It could bring some accumulating for the eastern half of the U.P. Plan for slippery roads and windy conditions.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty wintry mix

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Saturday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with light to moderate snow for the eastern half and windy

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Morning snow in the east

>Highs: Mid-upper 20s

A warmer week with minimal snow
The project includes new curbs and drainage systems
Cherry Creek Road set for repaving

