Sandy Knoll Elementary donates more than 1,000 food items to TV6 Canathon

5th-grade students at Sandy Knoll Elementary stand with St. Vincent DePaul volunteers
5th-grade students at Sandy Knoll Elementary stand with St. Vincent DePaul volunteers(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s St. Vincent DePaul picked up donations for the TV6 Canathon. 5th-grade students at Sandy Knoll Elementary School created a comprehensive marketing plan to encourage other students to donate.

“We taught them about what you can bring and what a perishable and non-perishable food item was,” said Julie Baranek, Sandy Knoll 5th-grade student.

The school has about 350 students and they collected 1,079 food items for those in need. St. Vincent DePaul’s Pantry Chairman Bob Barton said this will help the growing demand.

“Last month alone, we provided 489 people in Marquette County. 192 of those were children,” Barton said.

Students helped Barton load the items into the pickup truck this afternoon. 5th-grade teacher Carrie Jurasin hopes this project shows students how to get involved.

“I’m trying to teach them that there are many different ways they can contribute. We gave them options to volunteer for different committees,” Jurasin said. “Some kids their strength is writing and acting and bringing things to life. Some kids are wonderful artists. Our banner committee created all of our banners.”

Students said they are proud to help feed those in need, and that this project was eye-opening.

“I learned that there are a lot more people in need than you think out in the world, and they all need help,” said Jay Jansen, Sandy Knoll 5th-grade student.

Barton said this food will be sorted and will soon be on the shelves at the pantry. The pantry chairman thanks community partners like Sandy Knoll Elementary for giving back this holiday season. All donations to the TV6 Canathon stay in the local community.

