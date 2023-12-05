Residents share skating memories to support Ahmeek ice rink fundraiser

AHMEEK, Mich. (WLUC) - Ahmeek residents and visitors gathered at the town’s ice rink Monday evening to show support and raise donations for repairs to the rink.

Constructed in the 1980s, the rink’s boards need to be replaced, with replacements costing $5,000, with the total cost coming up to $100,000.

“The rink is in need of some rehabilitation,” said Ahmeek Volunteer Firefighter John Cima. “So, a group of local volunteers have taken it upon ourselves to try and raise money to replace the boards.”

At Monday’s gathering, residents shared their skating stories on the rink with attendees. One of them was Cima, who says he’s lived in the area all his life and learned to skate on the rink.

“Winter break, spending the entire day up here and, you know, playing hockey, and throwing sticks and picking new teams,” continued Cima. “We would spend the entire day. It would be after midnight, going home, and bringing your lunch here, I mean that’s some of my best memories.”

Cima says they are hoping to have the money raised by the springtime, allowing them to be installed in time for next winter. The Keweenaw Community Foundation is heading up the fundraiser for the project. To donate, click here.

