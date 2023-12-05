Peter White Public Library to host annual Yule Ball

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students grades six through eight are invited to the Peter White Public Library’s (PWPL) annual Yule Ball.

This semi-formal ball is for kids to hang out with friends from other schools.

Double Trouble Entertainment is DJ’ing, and the MSHS photography club will take the photo booth photos.

Amanda Pierce, PWPL Teen Services coordinator, said this is for students from any school.

“This one is a really great event for kids to attend because it’s not just one school, it’s for any 6th through 8th graders in the Marquette area,” said Pierce. “If you’re homeschooled and your friends go to Father Marquette or Bothwell, you can’t go to those Bothwell dances with them, but this way all the kids get to hang out and it’s a really safe event for the kids and it’s a really fun one.”

Online registration and a $5 admission fee are required to attend.

If you’d like to attend, you have to register online, then go to the library Teen Zone to pay and pick up your ticket by Dec. 13.

The ball will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Peter White Public Library Community Room.

