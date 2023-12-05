Paradise Bar to host annual ‘Benefit Nite’ for Salvation Army of Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming bar is giving back to its community this weekend.

Paradise Bar is hosting its annual Benefit Nite on Saturday. There will be live music, a food truck, and raffles.

This year, all the proceeds from the raffles will go to the Salvation Army of Ishpeming for its programs. Paradise Bar and the Island Food Truck are also donating a portion of their profits from the night to the Salvation Army.

Organizers say the event will be a fun way to support a good cause.

“It’s a great cause,” said Stacie Beauchaine, Paradise Bar bartender. “People have the opportunity also to give back to their community and be able to win prizes and things like that while donating.”

The Benefit Nite will be at Paradise Bar in Ishpeming this Saturday, Dec. 9 from 4 p.m. until midnight.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.