Packers with “hunter” mentality during hot streak

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Kansas...
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love reacts at the end of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This Victory Monday at Lambeau Field is maybe the sweetest yet this year after taking down the Super Bowl champs, the Chiefs. Green Bay is now 6-6 overall, winning four of their last five games.

They also slide into that seventh playoff spot. But there’s still a lot of time left with fives games to be played.

This team is getting hot at the right time. You can see the shift with the Packers these last few weeks with a different mentality making sure they attack early and establish dominance.

“That was our mentality. You see what I’m wearing right now. We talked about that hunter’s mentality. I put this on, there’s a difference between a predator and prey,” Packers RB A.J. Dillon said. “I think Coach LaFleur said it, the predator’s eyes are right in front. The prey’s eyes are on the side looking all around looking scared. We’re not full. We still have a lot more to do. It’s all about the hunt. One game at a time.”

“We always knew we had the guys in our offense or on the team to win the games. We were always close in those games so now it’s like how can we dominate our opponent? We don’t want to come out here and compete. We want to come out here and dominate,” Packers LG Elgton Jenkins said.

Meanwhile, this Packers defense has now held their opponents to 24 or less points in eight straight games. That’s the longest streak in the league.

