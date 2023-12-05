NMU thespians invite you to ‘A Christmas Carol’ this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don’t start your holiday season with a “bah, humbug”! Instead, initiate it with a live performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” brought to life by thespians at Northern Michigan University.

The show’s director, Jamie Peterson, hopes to shed the caricatures often associated with the timeless characters and focus more on their humanity for a more emotionally relatable journey.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with Peterson about what spectators can expect from this weekend’s production.

This production of “A Christmas Carol” will also be the first time NMU will use projection mapping, the process of beaming imagery onto three-dimensional objects of various shapes, for additional scenery. Peterson says that the dynamic production method will help emphasize the shifting mood with each act.

Watch below for a sneak peek performance brought to you by the cast of NMU’s “A Christmas Carol”.

You can witness NMU’s production of “A Christmas Carol” at Forest Roberts Theatre at 1401 Presque Isle Ave in Marquette.

The performance dates are as follows:

Thursday, December 7th - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 8 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 - 1:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 15 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 - 1:00 & 7:30 p.m.

To get your tickets, you can purchase them at the door or online by clicking here.

