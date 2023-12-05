NMU thespians invite you to ‘A Christmas Carol’ this weekend

New visual stage technology enhances the presentation of a timeless holiday narrative
The cast of NMU's production of "A Christmas Carol" at Forest Roberts Theatre.
The cast of NMU's production of "A Christmas Carol" at Forest Roberts Theatre.(Tia Trudgeon)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don’t start your holiday season with a “bah, humbug”! Instead, initiate it with a live performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” brought to life by thespians at Northern Michigan University.

The show’s director, Jamie Peterson, hopes to shed the caricatures often associated with the timeless characters and focus more on their humanity for a more emotionally relatable journey.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with Peterson about what spectators can expect from this weekend’s production.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Jamie Peterson, the director of A Christmas Carol at NMU, about his adaptation of the classic Charles Dickens tale.

This production of “A Christmas Carol” will also be the first time NMU will use projection mapping, the process of beaming imagery onto three-dimensional objects of various shapes, for additional scenery. Peterson says that the dynamic production method will help emphasize the shifting mood with each act.

Watch below for a sneak peek performance brought to you by the cast of NMU’s “A Christmas Carol”.

The TV6 Morning News takes a sneak peek at NMU's production of A Christmas Carol.

You can witness NMU’s production of “A Christmas Carol” at Forest Roberts Theatre at 1401 Presque Isle Ave in Marquette.

The performance dates are as follows:

Thursday, December 7th - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 8 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 - 1:00 & 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 15 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 - 1:00 & 7:30 p.m.

To get your tickets, you can purchase them at the door or online by clicking here.

