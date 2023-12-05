MTU to receive $838K MEDC grant for semiconductor education and career programs

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Economic Development Corporation said there is a need for more technicians and engineers in the semiconductor industry in Michigan.

Semiconductors are a material used to build computer chips.

“Michigan’s semiconductor workforce ranks among the top ten in the nation,” said MEDC Higher Education Partnership Director Avazeh Attari. “With job growth of at least 11% projected in the next 5 years. Michigan also ranks among the top states in the nation for semiconductor manufacturing, with industry jobs growing 12% between 2015 to 2020.”

The MEDC is providing grant funding to state institutions to provide more training programs for this field. The corporation is pushing for further semiconductor education and careers across the state, as shown through a promotional campaign in May.

One of these institutions is Michigan Tech University (MTU), which will receive $838,000 and use this funding in three programs in 2024.

The first will be in stackable micro-credentials short training courses, focusing on topics like clean room operations.

The second will be through multiple one-week summer programming sessions aimed at semiconductor personnel work experience.

The third will be a Back-End Semiconductor Curriculum program.

“This is all to expand and create semiconductor curricula within the field of advanced semiconductor substrates, assemblies, packaging, and testing that will allow individuals to jumpstart career paths for in-demand job roles,” continued Attari.

This is the continuation of a collaboration between MTU and the MEDC.

Earlier this year, the two created the EV Scholars Scholarship Program. According to the university’s Dean of College Computing, Dr. Dennis Livesay, more programs can be expected at the university, based on additional state industry needs.

“Once the state and their partners identify what those key areas are, the universities will propose efforts we can use to help and meet those needs,” said Livesay.

MTU said it will be working with workforce and employer partners like Calumet Electronics to promote these upcoming semiconductor programs.

By 2026, MTU projects around 200 people will enroll in professional micro-credential semiconductor training courses, with 200 more in the summer weekly programs.

