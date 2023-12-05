Marinette firefighter injured in fire that destroyed home, killed 3 pets

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By Mallory Allen
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUK) - A fire at a home in Marinette on Tuesday injured one firefighter, killed three pets and caused extensive damage to the house.

Steve Campbell, assistant chief of the Marinette Fire Department, told WLUK-TV that firefighters were dispatched at 7:06 a.m. to a residence located at 1833 Wisconsin Street.

Two dogs and one cat were able to escape the home, while an additional two dogs and cat died in the fire.

Campbell said a firefighter suffered burns on his hands, arms and back due to a flashover while trying to open a door to get those pets out of the house. The injured firefighter was transported to a burn center at a Milwaukee hospital.

The fire has been extinguished. Campbell did not have a specific dollar estimate for damage, but said the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading to the houses next door.

