Lowe’s gives grant to help Habitat for Humanity repair homes

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Habitat for Humanity made vital repairs to four homes thanks to a grant from Lowe’s.

Lowe’s gave nearly $50k to repair homes in the county. The money helped repair two roofs, a bathroom, some weathered steps and helped build a ramp.

All of the homes were in critical need of repairs, and they belonged to those who weren’t able to make the repairs themselves.

Henry Sales, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity repairs coordinator, said without support, they wouldn’t be able to do any repairs at all.

“Without grant funds, without donations, without volunteer help, without contractor relations, I can’t do any of it and I can’t answer these calls. So having all of that, whether it be Lowe’s at such a big level or just contractors here in Marquette working with us, it’s a huge help,” said Sale.

Sale said they’re looking for contractors to help with accessibility home modifications. If you’re interested in helping, reach out to the Marquette County Habitat for Humanity office.

