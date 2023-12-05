The Landmark Inn celebrating 100 years of hospitality

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Landmark Inn is celebrating 100 years of service this weekend with a party, and you’re invited.

Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road Monday, December 4 to check out the historic hotel’s holiday happenings.

First, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with General Manager Jordan Green about winterizing the space and take a look at the near-complete room renovations.

Elizabeth and Tia check out holiday happenings at the Landmark Inn.

Elizabeth and Tia check out room renovations at the Landmark Inn.

Next, Jessica Mariin Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty shares a glimpse of the new products she’s launching at the Landmark’s celebration.

Elizabeth and Tia check in with Jessica Mariin Glomp about her new beauty products.

Elizabeth and Tia check in with Jessica Mariin Glomp about her new beauty products.

And finally, Torie Torreano gives Upper Michigan Today a look at what’s cooking in the kitchen.

Elizabeth and Tia head down to the Parlour Cafe for a little breakfast.

Elizabeth and Tia check out what's good to eat at the Landmark Inn's Parlour Cafe.

Elizabeth and Tia check out what's good to eat at the Landmark Inn's Parlour Cafe.

You’re invited to the Landmark Inn’s “100 Years of Hospitality” party on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

It’s free, open to the public, and will feature live music, vendors, hors d’oeuvres, and drink samples.

You can learn more about the Landmark Inn’s offerings, dining options, and book a room at thelandmarkinn.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.