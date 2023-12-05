The Landmark Inn celebrating 100 years of hospitality
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Landmark Inn is celebrating 100 years of service this weekend with a party, and you’re invited.
Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road Monday, December 4 to check out the historic hotel’s holiday happenings.
First, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with General Manager Jordan Green about winterizing the space and take a look at the near-complete room renovations.
Next, Jessica Mariin Glomp of Fresh Coast Beauty shares a glimpse of the new products she’s launching at the Landmark’s celebration.
And finally, Torie Torreano gives Upper Michigan Today a look at what’s cooking in the kitchen.
Elizabeth and Tia head down to the Parlour Cafe for a little breakfast.
You’re invited to the Landmark Inn’s “100 Years of Hospitality” party on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
It’s free, open to the public, and will feature live music, vendors, hors d’oeuvres, and drink samples.
You can learn more about the Landmark Inn’s offerings, dining options, and book a room at thelandmarkinn.com.
