Iron Mountain City Council recognizes Jeff Bortolini for his service

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council recognized a long-time employee for their service with the Iron Mountain Police Department on Monday.

Detective Lt. Jeff Bortolini served with the police department for 25 years.

Iron Mountain’s Director of Police and Fire Services Ed Mattson thanks Bortolini for his service towards the Iron Mountain community.

“Detective Lt. Bortolini has decided to retire,” said Mattson. “We’re losing a lot of people with experience, tough to replace. We wish him well in his retirement and thank him for his years of service to the city of Iron Mountain.”

Sergeant Adam Ray is set to be promoted to the rank of lieutenant following Bortolini’s retirement.

