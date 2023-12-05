Iron Mountain Caring House hopes to bring Christmas to shelter

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Caring House is accepting donations to help bring the Christmas spirit to the shelter.

The Caring House hopes to invite Santa to bring gifts to the children who are there over the holidays. Gift donations will be accepted until Dec. 19 and should be left unwrapped.

The Caring House Wisconsin Child Advocate Selena Gonzalez says children at the shelter wish Santa will visit them.

“We actually have a full house and shelter right now,” said Gonzalez. “We have a lot of kids in shelter and they are wondering if Santa will be able to find them.”

Monetary donations are also accepted.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.