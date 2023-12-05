Hockey highlights: Upper Michigan Today hits the Berry Events Center ahead of NMU-MTU rivalry matchup

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a big weekend for college hockey in the Upper Peninsula.

Expect full stands, sold-out games, and lots of excitement in the arenas as the Northern Michigan University Wildcats take on the Michigan Tech University Huskies in Friday and Saturday games.

Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to the Berry Events Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5 to check out the excitement and preparations that go into a rivalry matchup.

First, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with Head Coach Grant Potulny about the current season, his expectations for the remainder of it, and his team’s strengths on the ice.

NMU Hockey Coach Grant Potulny shares thoughts on his team as they head into a rivalry matchup against MTU.

Players Artem Schlain, Andre Ghantous, and Mikey Colella share insight into their gameday preparations.

NMU hockey players Artem Schlain, Andre Ghantous, and Mikey Colella share thoughts ahead of rivalry matchup against MTU.

The players show Tia a thing or two about shooting a puck...

NMU hockey players Artem Schlain, Andre Ghantous, and Mikey Colella show Tia Trudgeon a thing or two about shooting pucks.

...before NMU Puckheads President Kaelyn Filbey teaches Elizabeth and Tia a student-section cheer.

She says that the Puckheads capture the entire spirit of Northern Michigan University, and advises those who are attending Saturday’s game at the Berry to wear white!

The NMU Puckheads bring the energy to the Berry Events Center.

The energy in the arena wouldn’t be the same without music from NMU’s pep band, The Twisted Whiskers!

The Twisted Whiskers pump up the jams.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss has become a tradition at the rivalry game.

All stuffed animals that are thrown onto the ice will be collected and donated to the Toys for Tots Toy Shop.

The toys are thrown after the first period.

NMU hockey mega fan Nathan Larsh estimates he’s donated about 300 stuffed bears to the cause.

Participating in the annual teddy bear toss supports the Salvation Army of Marquette.

And finally, a group of cheerleaders shows off a little ditty, and Robert, Upper Michigan Today’s cameraman, takes a ride around the rink on a zamboni.

NMU cheerleaders bring the energy; how to take a ride on a zamboni at an NMU hockey game.

The games are already sold out, but you can watch them on TV6 and FOX UP.

Friday’s game is at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena and will air on FOX UP at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday’s game is at the Berry Events Center and will air on TV6 at 6:00 p.m.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.