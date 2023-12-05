Gov. Whitmer announces funding for park upgrades, Keweenaw County to receive $3.5M

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced grant funding for nine Michigan counties on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the governor’s officer, they recommended eight community parks, trails, and sports facilities and one state acquisition to receive a combined $6,461,500 in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants.

“Today, we’re investing in parks, trails, and outdoor recreation facilities in nine counties across Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, we have made the largest-ever investments in Michigan’s state and local parks, powered by funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. By investing in Pure Michigan, we support local economies, our fast-growing outdoor recreation industry, and improve quality of life for Michiganders. Today’s upgrades will increase access to rivers and nature parks, create outdoor courts and fields, and renovate parks that people of all abilities can use and enjoy every day. Let’s keep working together to make Michigan a better state to live, work, and play.”

The funding will support pickleball courts, sport playfield improvements, campground development, trail and park renovations and improvements, and acquisition of approximately 8,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

County, project title and grant amount for each project are:

(Berrien County) Dickinson Park development: $260,000

(Clinton County) McGuire Park and river access improvements: $157,800

(Keweenaw County) Keweenaw Point acquisition: $3,500,000

(Macomb County) Lake St. Clair Metropark Daysail Trail development: $500,000

(Muskegon County) Bear Lake Park tennis and pickleball facilities: $499,700

(Oakland County) Stony Creek Ravine Nature Park access: $340,100

(Ottawa County) Sluka Field renovations: $293,900

(Roscommon County) Metro Park renovation and development: $410,000

(St. Clair County) Parker Road West Campground development: $500,000

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund, along with many other important grant programs administered by the DNR, is vital to expanding opportunities for outdoor recreation by creating spaces for all of Michigan’s residents and visitors to enjoy,” said DNR Director Scott Bowen. “Whether through the creation of multi-use trails, community campground improvements, or the addition of accessible playgrounds, these grants help to connect people to the outdoors.”

Selected projects were scored from a field of 11 grant applications seeking $7.4 million in local funding.

