Gov. Evers attends ribbon cutting ceremony for Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s facility upgrades

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fincantieri Marinette Marine is completing more than $300 million of facility improvements to build Constellation-Class Frigates for the U.S. Navy, the company said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to celebrate the upgrade.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was on hand to help cut the ribbon with Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero.

A company representative describes the facility as a new blast and paint facility where Fincantieri Marinette Marine’s team can prepare large sections of the frigates the company is starting to build for the Navy.

As we’ve reported the shipbuilder has been awarded several contracts to build constellation-class frigates for the U.S. Navy.

In May, the company said the Department of Defense was paying $526 million for a fourth frigate.

Work on the first ship, the USS Constellation, began in 2022 and is scheduled to be delivered in 2026.

The total contract, signed in 2020, is worth a cumulative $5.5 billion.

