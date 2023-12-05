Former WLUC-TV evening news anchor remembered

Tom Feldhusen died Saturday at his home in Marquette, according to his obituary. He was 84 years old.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former WLUC-TV evening news anchor has died.

Feldhusen was an evening news anchor at WLUC-TV from 1972-76. He was news director for nearly 30 years at WJPD-AM in Ishpeming and Marquette. He retired from broadcasting in 2003.

Feldhusen graduated from Mather High School in Munising in 1957. He later studied broadcasting and graduated from Northern Michigan University.

Feldhusen also served on the Board of Education for the Republic-Michigamme Schools, the Republic Township Board and the Republic Township Planning Commission.

The Bjork & Zhulkie Funeral Home in Ishpeming is assisting the Feldhusen family with services. Visitors will be welcomed from noon to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at St. Augustine Church, 626 Kloman Ave. in Republic. Services will start at 1:00 p.m. at the church, with a lunch to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the church hall.

