Copper Shores Meals on Wheels temporarily closed due to staff shortage

Copper Shores Community Health Foundation logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Copper Shores Meals on Wheels will be closed Dec. 5 - 8 due to a staff shortage as a result of COVID-19.

Copper Shores Community Health Foundation says homebound community members who receive meals will receive their normal hot meal today and additional meals to get them through the end of the week.

“This decision was made out of an abundance of caution after nearly half of our staff either tested positive for COVID-19 or is exhibiting similar symptoms to those that have tested positive,” Program Director Kathleen Harter said. “We know how important the daily visit from our caring staff s is, but we know it’s even more important to make sure everyone stays healthy.”

Meals on Wheels holiday cookie sale and Wednesday evening’s farmer meeting are still on as scheduled.

Normal operations are anticipated to resume on Monday, Dec. 11.

You can call (906) 483-1155 or email mealsonwheels@coppershores.org with any questions.

