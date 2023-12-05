City of Hancock, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce hold ribbon cutting for The Lodge Luxury Suites

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock city officials and the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce gathered for the ribbon cutting of The Lodge Luxury Suites this morning.

The recently opened business is referred to as a ‘boutique hotel’, with seven short-term suites overlooking the Portage Canal. The building used to be a lodge belonging to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

“The Elks is a national organization, and this was Lodge #381,” said The Lodge Luxury Suites Owner Stephen Polakowski. “It closed in 1989, and there were 389 members at this Elks. This particular one was founded and opened in 1906.”

Polakowski has been working on the old building for just under two years. This work has ranged from wiring and plumbing replacement to the addition of a deck in front of the building. It also includes a bar, exercise room, and sauna.

The suites, too, are outfitted with tiled showers, stoves, and either king or queen-sized beds.

“We wanted to create a historic, boutique, overnight experience that had modern amenities and a very luxurious feel,” continued Polakowski.

To acknowledge the building’s history, the suites are named after famous Elks club members, such as Babe Ruth, Clint Eastwood, and U.S. Presidents. Polakowski credits his daughter, Sydney, the business’s property manager, for this idea.

Sydney refers to the experience as a ‘self-serve’ environment, as guests will be left to their own devices once they settle in.

“They can come in, punch their code, they don’t have to do any sort of check-in, find their room, use that same code for that door, and you’re good to go,” said Sydney. “You can come and go whenever you please, as well as the bar. You can invite 5 outside guests to come and enjoy it, bring food in for them, and watch the TV.”

The Lodge hopes both visitors and residents will enjoy the suites and the business’s unique environment. To check out bookings and availability of the suites, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.