Casino starts annual food and toy drive

Toy Drive
Toy Drive(wluc)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lac View Desert’s Northern Waters Casino has kicked off two major campaigns this month.

The casino’s annual food drive and Toys for Tots drive are back. Toys for Tots will donate all toys collected from the casino to families in Gogebic County. The Toys for Tots Coordinator for the West U.P. Rodney Loonsfoot said his goal is to make sure every kid has a Christmas gift to open.

“It is so important, because nowadays with the economy and the way things are at times are tough. We have an opportunity to reach across to another county to be able to help them out, their families, and their children with toys. We wanted to jump up and down and be able to help,” said Loonsfoot.

Last year, Northern Waters Casino donated more than 1,000 nonperishable items to the local food pantry. This year the casino has the same goal.

Northern Waters Casino Training Specialist Traci Runcie said having food and toys donated can help ease financial burdens for a family.

“It’s important to hold a food drive and to give back because even if it is just one item that one item can make a difference for somebody,” said Runcie.

Runcie also said when someone donates toys it brings joy to a kid’s face on Christmas morning.

“Having a child, myself, and seeing the joy that it brings to a kiddo’s face on Christmas morning when they come downstairs and they see the presents under the tree and opening that toy is something special,” said Runcie.

Toys and food donations can be dropped off at the Northern Waters Casino.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US-41 is closed in both directions at Daliba Street in Champion
UPDATE: US-41 reopens in Champion after crash
A jury found former Menominee County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of 2nd degree CSC...
Jury finds former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of second-degree CSC
This year's event was in honor of a former skater Mary Catherine Vandermissen.
18th annual figure skating competition features more than 100 competitors
The money raised from this dinner went directly to Freeman’s battle against an extremely rare...
Community gathers around Freeman family at benefit dinner
Float awards announced for Escanaba Christmas Parade

Latest News

The first workshop will take place Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the Ishpeming Senior Center.
Ishpeming Senior Center to offer free suicide prevention programming
Crews said they’ve worked beyond the west building and are now destroying the tower of the...
Crews continue work demolishing former Marquette hospital
The city election board approved a resolution Monday to consolidate from seven precincts to four.
Marquette Election Board approves voting precinct consolidation
Amazon gives away $25 plane tickets to 3,000 student members for holiday flights; Airbnb is...
TV6 First Look at the Web 11/4/2023