Casino starts annual food and toy drive

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lac View Desert’s Northern Waters Casino has kicked off two major campaigns this month.

The casino’s annual food drive and Toys for Tots drive are back. Toys for Tots will donate all toys collected from the casino to families in Gogebic County. The Toys for Tots Coordinator for the West U.P. Rodney Loonsfoot said his goal is to make sure every kid has a Christmas gift to open.

“It is so important, because nowadays with the economy and the way things are at times are tough. We have an opportunity to reach across to another county to be able to help them out, their families, and their children with toys. We wanted to jump up and down and be able to help,” said Loonsfoot.

Last year, Northern Waters Casino donated more than 1,000 nonperishable items to the local food pantry. This year the casino has the same goal.

Northern Waters Casino Training Specialist Traci Runcie said having food and toys donated can help ease financial burdens for a family.

“It’s important to hold a food drive and to give back because even if it is just one item that one item can make a difference for somebody,” said Runcie.

Runcie also said when someone donates toys it brings joy to a kid’s face on Christmas morning.

“Having a child, myself, and seeing the joy that it brings to a kiddo’s face on Christmas morning when they come downstairs and they see the presents under the tree and opening that toy is something special,” said Runcie.

Toys and food donations can be dropped off at the Northern Waters Casino.

