Brookridge Heights to host One Stop Holiday Shop

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living is hosting a One Stop Holiday Shop this weekend.

About 20 vendors from the Marquette area will pack the halls of Brookridge to sell their craft goods. Shoppers will find a host of works such as woodworking gifts, knit items, and even “creation stations” where folks can make their own holiday creations. There will also be food and refreshments provided by Brookridge Heights and opportunities for pictures with Santa.

Organizers say the event is an opportunity for the home to connect to its community.

“One of the big things for Brookridge this year has been all about our connections and making connections with our community,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director. “This is an opportunity for us to do that, invite people in to visit with us, and have a happy holiday.”

Admission, food, and pictures with Santa will all be free.

Brookridge Heights’ holiday market will be this Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

