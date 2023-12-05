Antoine Lake Park’s ‘Lights at the Lake’ shine bright for season

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Antoine Park’s third annual Lights at the Lake opened to the public earlier last week.

From 4 to 10 p.m., people can drive or walk through the park and see campsites dressed in holiday decorations. Almost 40 campsites are decorated this year.

Lake Antoine Park Partners Treasurer Ann Hruska says everyone is welcome to decorate a site.

“It’s really a gift from all these organizations,” said Hruska. “We have nonprofits, we have businesses, we have groups of friends, we have churches, we have all different types of groups here. It’s been fun to see how that’s evolved too.”

Lights at the Lake will close on New Year’s Day.

