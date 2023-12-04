A warmer week with minimal snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A surface and upper-level trough will swing across the region by Wednesday. This will bring a few scattered snow showers tomorrow and Wednesday. Then, an upper-level ridge moves in with unseasonably warm air for the rest of the week.

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light mix

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid-30s

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow in the east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jury found former Menominee County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of 2nd degree CSC...
Jury finds former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of second-degree CSC
This year's event was in honor of a former skater Mary Catherine Vandermissen.
18th annual figure skating competition features more than 100 competitors
Stanley, an Eclectus Parrot, escaped from his home last Friday.
Lost parrot found in Iron Mountain
Mt. Bohemia lands at #1 on USA Today’s 10Best list
The money raised from this dinner went directly to Freeman’s battle against an extremely rare...
Community gathers around Freeman family at benefit dinner

Latest News

Amanda Neuens (left) applies a stencil to TV6's Clint McLeod. A stencil gives an outline for...
“Galick Tattoo” opens in Iron Mountain
Money Talk: Financial tips for businesses
They saw an increase in profitability from quarter two, made possible by lower operating...
Cleveland-Cliffs temporarily shuts down construction of HBI Project in Ohio, due to COVID-19 concerns
U.P. economic leaders push for rural-focused state cabinet position