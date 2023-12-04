A warmer week with minimal snow
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A surface and upper-level trough will swing across the region by Wednesday. This will bring a few scattered snow showers tomorrow and Wednesday. Then, an upper-level ridge moves in with unseasonably warm air for the rest of the week.
Today: Mostly to partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered snow
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Thursday: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm
>Highs: Low to mid-40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light mix
>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: Mid-30s
Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow in the east
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.