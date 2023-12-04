A warmer week with minimal snow

A surface and upper-level trough will swing across the region by Wednesday. This will bring a few scattered snow showers tomorrow and Wednesday. Then, an upper-level ridge moves in with unseasonably warm air for the rest of the week.

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light mix

>Highs: Upper 30s west, low 40s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid-30s

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of snow in the east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

