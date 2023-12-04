Warm Coats for Warm Hearts Campaign begins

Spreading warmth and community in Delta County
Bay/LSSU BPA students from 2021 “Warm Coats for Warm Hearts Campaign.” The 2023 campaign...
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College and the LSSU Regional Chapter of Business Professionals of America are starting their annual “Warm Coats for Warm Hearts Campaign” today.

The campaign collects coats for those in need in Delta County. This student-driven campaign runs for two weeks starting today and ending Monday, Dec. 18.

Collection boxes are located throughout Delta County at participating businesses: Elmer’s County Market, Pat’s Foods in Gladstone, Integra First Federal Credit Union in Powers, Mobil in Gladstone, and on the Bay College Escanaba Campus in the HUB during business hours.

At the end of the two weeks, the coats will be distributed to Tri-County Safe Harbor, Salvation Army, and low-income families at Sand Hill Townhouses.

Any size coat or other winter gear (scarves, gloves, hats, and snow pants) are welcome, from infant to adult sizes. While new items are preferred, lightly used items are appreciated.

If you have any questions or would like to volunteer, you can call (906) 399-3048. To learn more about Business Professionals of America, visit their website here.

