UPPCO, Marquette BLP host holiday light contests

Christmas Lights in Marquette County
Christmas Lights in Marquette County(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) and Marquette Board of Light and Power (BLP) customers can win prizes for their holiday decorations this year.

The power companies are hosting holiday lighting contests. UPPCO is giving 10 winners $500, $300 or $100 gift cards to West End businesses. Marquette BLP is giving away plaques and gift baskets to its winners.

UPPCO and Marquette BLP agree that the contest is fun for the participants, but the entire community loves to see the lights too.

“They really enjoy people driving by their house seeing the displays,” said Matt Zavislak, Marquette BLP manager of administrative services. “These individuals put a lot of work in putting these displays together and their favorite thing is seeing people out in the community enjoying them.”

“It’s really fun to see,” said Lindsay Bean, UPPCO communications specialist. “It’s really nice to drive around and see those and just feel the warmth of the lights and the holiday season.”

UPPCO customers can click here to enter by Dec. 17.

Click here to enter Marquette BLP’s contest by Dec. 8.

